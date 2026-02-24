Omar Abdullah Launches Rs 84.41 Crore Development Projects in Kashmir's Ganderbal
Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah inaugurated major projects worth Rs 84.41 crore in Ganderbal, aimed at enhancing infrastructure, healthcare, water supply, sanitation, and road connectivity. The initiative underlines the government's commitment to balanced development, raising quality of life, and creating economic opportunities.
Jammu and Kashmir's Chief Minister, Omar Abdullah, emphasized the need for development that impacts daily lives positively. He inaugurated projects worth Rs 84.41 crore across Ganderbal, targeting infrastructure, healthcare, water supply, sanitation, education, and road connectivity.
Abdullah, who represents Ganderbal, highlighted the projects' significance during an event. The development initiatives cover various sectors, reflecting a commitment to inclusive growth. The projects focus on creating tangible improvements in public services, economic opportunities, and quality of life, he stated.
The launch included urban beautification, enhanced water supply, modern healthcare infrastructure, and better road connectivity. Abdullah also distributed Mission Yuva aid and engaged with locals, addressing their needs and concerns.
