Omar Abdullah Launches Rs 84.41 Crore Development Projects in Kashmir's Ganderbal

Jammu and Kashmir's Chief Minister, Omar Abdullah, emphasized the need for development that impacts daily lives positively. He inaugurated projects worth Rs 84.41 crore across Ganderbal, targeting infrastructure, healthcare, water supply, sanitation, education, and road connectivity.

Abdullah, who represents Ganderbal, highlighted the projects' significance during an event. The development initiatives cover various sectors, reflecting a commitment to inclusive growth. The projects focus on creating tangible improvements in public services, economic opportunities, and quality of life, he stated.

The launch included urban beautification, enhanced water supply, modern healthcare infrastructure, and better road connectivity. Abdullah also distributed Mission Yuva aid and engaged with locals, addressing their needs and concerns.

(With inputs from agencies.)