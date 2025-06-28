Left Menu

Train Services Get Rolling Again: Restoration Underway in Lumding Division

Partial restoration of train movement is set to begin in the Lumding-Badarpur Hill Section after earth slips disrupted services. Essential goods trains will prioritize petroleum and grains for Tripura. The Kanchenjunga Express is to resume operations on its original route shortly after track clearance.

Updated: 28-06-2025 22:15 IST | Created: 28-06-2025 22:15 IST
Trains are set to run again in the Lumding-Badarpur Hill Section of the Lumding division starting this Sunday. This follows significant disruptions due to earth slips, as confirmed by Kapinjal Kishore Sharma, CPRO of Northeast Frontier Railway. The restoration process is advancing swiftly to ensure trains can move at full capacity soon.

Limited train operations are slated from 12:00 to 18:00 hours on 29th June, with expectations to resume full services by Monday. Priority will be given to goods trains carrying vital petroleum products and food grains for Tripura and the Barak Valley. Moreover, a POL wagon at Guwahati, intended for Dharmanagar, Tripura, awaits dispatch upon clearing the tracks.

The Kanchenjunga Express, Train No. 13175, is on track to be the first passenger service to navigate the restored route. Subsequently, Train No. 13174 will follow on the 29th June. An additional train will assist passengers stranded during the disruption. Restoration efforts are in full swing with maximum manpower and machinery deployed, while Assam's Chief Minister highlighted alternative routes for emergency vehicles.

