India's First Astronaut at ISS Optimistic About Gaganyaan

Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla, the first Indian astronaut at the International Space Station, expressed strong optimism about the Gaganyaan mission. In conversation with Prime Minister Modi, he highlighted the invaluable lessons from his ISS journey. The Gaganyaan mission aims to launch India's first human spaceflight by 2027.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-06-2025 08:18 IST | Created: 29-06-2025 08:18 IST
PM Modi interacts with Group Captain Shukla, first Indian at ISS. (Photo/NarendraModiYoutube). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla, India's pioneering astronaut aboard the International Space Station (ISS), voiced enthusiastic support for the nation's human spaceflight initiative, Gaganyaan, during a discussion with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Aboard the Axiom 4 mission, Shukla emphasized the knowledge gained from his experiences, which he believes will bolster India's future space endeavors. "I think this dream will be fulfilled very soon," Group Captain Shukla stated, referring to the anticipated mission.

Shukla noted that his international colleagues at the ISS were keenly interested in the Gaganyaan initiative. He expressed his eagerness to apply the lessons learned post-mission, remarking, "My colleagues who had come with me also asked when we can go to Gaganyaan. I felt very good to hear this, and I said soon." The Gaganyaan program aims to launch its first human flight in the first quarter of 2027, marking a crucial milestone in India's space ambitions.

Speaking broadly about India's space journey, Shukla described the current mission as "a first step of that big race," indicative of India's advancing position. The Group Captain also stressed the importance of mindfulness under the pressures of spaceflight, acknowledging microgravity's challenges and relaying a motivational message to India's youth. Serving as a mission pilot on the Axiom Mission 4, Shukla and his crew successfully docked the Dragon spacecraft at the ISS, joining the Expedition 73 team.

