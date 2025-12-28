ISRO's Third Launch Pad: A New Leap for India's Space Ambitions

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is progressing with plans to establish a third launch pad at the Shriharikota spaceport, aiming to enhance its capabilities for future satellite launches. A top ISRO scientist revealed that the agency is in the process of identifying vendors for this expansive project.

The additional facility will enable ISRO to place larger satellites, weighing between 12,000 and 14,000 kilograms, using its new Next Generation Launch Vehicles (NGLV). Padmakumar ES, Director of Satish Dhawan Space Centre, emphasized the necessity of this development to support India's ambitious space exploration goals.

The third launch pad, expected to be developed, installed, and commissioned within four years, will facilitate both crewed and uncrewed missions. Meanwhile, ISRO's facility in Tamil Nadu's Tuticorin district will focus on launching Small Satellite Launch Vehicles, catering to lighter satellites targeting Low Earth Orbit.

(With inputs from agencies.)