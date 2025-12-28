Left Menu

ISRO's Third Launch Pad: A New Leap for India's Space Ambitions

ISRO is developing a third launch pad at the Shriharikota spaceport to accommodate larger satellites. This new facility will support the launch of Next Generation Launch Vehicles for both crewed and uncrewed missions. Efforts are underway to find suitable vendors for this mega project.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 28-12-2025 17:10 IST | Created: 28-12-2025 17:10 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is progressing with plans to establish a third launch pad at the Shriharikota spaceport, aiming to enhance its capabilities for future satellite launches. A top ISRO scientist revealed that the agency is in the process of identifying vendors for this expansive project.

The additional facility will enable ISRO to place larger satellites, weighing between 12,000 and 14,000 kilograms, using its new Next Generation Launch Vehicles (NGLV). Padmakumar ES, Director of Satish Dhawan Space Centre, emphasized the necessity of this development to support India's ambitious space exploration goals.

The third launch pad, expected to be developed, installed, and commissioned within four years, will facilitate both crewed and uncrewed missions. Meanwhile, ISRO's facility in Tamil Nadu's Tuticorin district will focus on launching Small Satellite Launch Vehicles, catering to lighter satellites targeting Low Earth Orbit.

(With inputs from agencies.)

