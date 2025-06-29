Left Menu

Himachal on High Alert: IMD Predicts Intense Rainfall and Possible Flash Floods

The India Meteorological Department has issued warnings for intense rainfall in Himachal Pradesh, with potential flash floods and landslides. An orange alert is in effect from June 29. Residents are advised to avoid rivers and steep slopes as severe weather conditions may escalate in the coming days.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-06-2025 08:18 IST | Created: 29-06-2025 08:18 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted light to moderate rainfall across various regions of Himachal Pradesh, warning of possible flash floods and landslides. Districts such as Bilaspur, Solan, and Shimla, among others, are particularly at risk, with isolated areas likely to experience intense downpours.

A senior scientist at IMD's Shimla Centre, Sandeep Kumar Sharma, highlighted the state's widespread rainfall over the past 24 hours, particularly in Palampur and Banjar. The IMD has issued an orange alert for heavy to very heavy rainfall starting June 29, cautioning residents to steer clear of rivers and streams due to high landslide risks.

Temporary relief is expected on June 28, but intense rains may return on June 29 and 30. Warnings continue for regions like Kullu, Mandi, and Shimla. Public advisories stress the importance of safety in vulnerable areas, while local authorities remain vigilant following recent flash floods near Dharamshala.

