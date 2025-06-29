Char Dham Yatra Suspended Following Heavy Rain Alert in Uttarakhand
The Char Dham Yatra has been paused for 24 hours due to a heavy rain alert, following a cloudburst in Uttarkashi that left nine workers missing. Rescue operations are underway as key highways face restrictions, and officials urge the public to stay cautious amid high rainfall warnings.
- Country:
- India
The Char Dham Yatra, a significant pilgrimage in Uttarakhand, was suspended for 24 hours after officials declared a heavy rain alert on Sunday. Garhwal Division Commissioner Vinay Shankar Pandey confirmed the decision as a precautionary step.
A cloudburst in Silai Band on the Barkot-Yamunotri road in Uttarkashi district caused significant alarm, with nine workers missing from an under-construction hotel site. The incident has severely affected the Yamunotri route, raising safety concerns.
Rescue operations are actively underway with teams from the National and State Disaster Response Forces, supported by the Police. Disaster Management Secretary Vinod Kumar Suman assured that the government is closely monitoring the situation to ensure public safety.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Tragic House Collapse Claims Family in Uttarkashi
Monsoon Havoc: Flash Floods and Cloudbursts Devastate Northern India
Catastrophic Cloudburst Strikes Kullu: Emergency Operations Underway
Race Against Time: Search for Victims of Himachal Cloudbursts and Floods
Tragedy in Himachal: Flash Floods Claim Lives Amid Search for Missing Workers