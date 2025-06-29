Babita Phogat Champions Health in 'Fit India Sundays on Cycle'
BJP leader and former wrestler Babita Phogat promotes the importance of health and fitness during the 'Fit India Sundays on Cycle' initiative in New Delhi. The event, part of a nationwide campaign, sees thousands participating nationwide. Phogat credits PM Modi with initiating the Fit India Movement to inspire healthier lifestyles.
- Country:
- India
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and former wrestler Babita Phogat was a prominent participant in the 'Fit India Sundays on Cycle' event held in the national capital. Phogat emphasized the importance of health and fitness, urging citizens to maintain healthy lifestyles for both mental and physical benefits.
Phogat praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the Fit India Movement, highlighting how it has motivated people across the nation to adopt healthier lifestyles. She expressed gratitude to the many participants who have embraced the campaign, reinforcing the importance of staying fit and active.
The initiative, which expects over 15,000 participants from more than 500 locations this Sunday, has become widespread, reaching areas such as Chitradurga, Solal gaon, Janjgir Champa, and Pandharpur. Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports, Mansukh Mandaviya, emphasized the initiative's alignment with PM Modi's vision for a healthier and more active India and encouraged municipal bodies to participate actively.
