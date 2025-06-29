Left Menu

Jagannath Rath Yatra Tragedy: Naveen Patnaik Criticizes Odisha Government's Crowd Management

BJD chief Naveen Patnaik criticized the Odisha government's handling of crowd management after a tragic stampede during Puri's Jagannath Rath Yatra resulted in three deaths. He urged urgent corrective actions, highlighting the administration's inadequacy. Law Minister Prithviraj Harichandan confirmed additional measures to manage future events.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-06-2025 11:05 IST | Created: 29-06-2025 11:05 IST
Jagannath Rath Yatra Tragedy: Naveen Patnaik Criticizes Odisha Government's Crowd Management
BJD Chief Naveen Patnaik (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

During a tragic turn of events at the Jagannath Rath Yatra in Puri, former Odisha Chief Minister and Biju Janata Dal (BJD) leader Naveen Patnaik expressed his condolences and criticized the state's administration. A stampede near the Gundicha Temple on Sunday led to the deaths of three devotees and injured several others.

Patnaik attacked the Odisha government for what he termed as "glaring incompetence" in managing the event, calling the mishap an "abysmal failure". He highlighted the delay in pulling the Nandighosha chariot as a "shocking excuse" hiding the administration's responsibility. Eyewitnesses reported initial assistance offered by relatives rather than official authorities.

Amid these criticisms, Odisha Law Minister Prithviraj Harichandan informed ANI of the tragedy and shared measures underway to manage the situation, including deploying additional police forces. The DGP's on-site presence underscores ongoing efforts to prevent future incidents. Investigation into the incident's causes continues as authorities plan stricter crowd management strategies.

TRENDING

1
Historic Peace Deal Aims to End Congo-Rwanda Conflict, Secures Mineral Access

Historic Peace Deal Aims to End Congo-Rwanda Conflict, Secures Mineral Acces...

 United States
2
Branko Ivankovic Dismissed as China's National Team Coach

Branko Ivankovic Dismissed as China's National Team Coach

 Global
3
Canada Implements Tariff Rate Quotas on Steel Imports

Canada Implements Tariff Rate Quotas on Steel Imports

 Global
4
Warren Buffett's Generous $6 Billion Donation: A Continued Legacy of Giving

Warren Buffett's Generous $6 Billion Donation: A Continued Legacy of Giving

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Subsidies to Shortages: How Countries Handled Fuel Price Shocks in a Volatile Era

Urban Mothers at the Edge: Burkina Faso’s Childcare Deficit and Its Daily Human Toll

Investment Now or Pay Later: How Climate Uncertainty Drives Up Green Transition Costs

Empowering Women Entrepreneurs: How Couples Training Transformed Ethiopian Homes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025