Left Menu

Tragic Mudslide in Rajasthan Amidst Monsoon Deluge

A mudslide in Bharatpur district, Rajasthan, claimed at least four lives and injured two as monsoon rains lash the region. Rescue teams are on-site to assess damage and provide aid. Weather forecasts predict continued rainfall, posing challenges across various districts in Rajasthan.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-06-2025 12:53 IST | Created: 29-06-2025 12:53 IST
Tragic Mudslide in Rajasthan Amidst Monsoon Deluge
Rescue operations are underway as Rajasthan mudslide killed 4. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a devastating incident, a section of soil in Bharatpur district, Rajasthan, collapsed, resulting in the deaths of at least four individuals and injuries to two others, as confirmed by officials on Sunday. Prompt response teams from the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), local police, and civil defense are conducting relief operations at the site.

Bharatpur District Collector Qamar Chaudhary acknowledged the tragedy, stating, "Six people have been rescued. Four remain hospitalized while two were declared dead upon arrival. Additional fatalities have occurred, and two individuals are receiving treatment." Authorities are currently assessing the total number of affected persons.

Contributing to the calamity is the recent heavy rainfall reported by the India Meteorological Department. Rajasthan's capital recorded 113 mm of rain, while western districts like Suratgarh observed 70 mm. Meteorologist Himanshu Sharma noted continued monsoon activity across Rajasthan, with thunderstorms expected in regions like Ganganagar and Bikaner.

TRENDING

1
Historic Peace Deal Aims to End Congo-Rwanda Conflict, Secures Mineral Access

Historic Peace Deal Aims to End Congo-Rwanda Conflict, Secures Mineral Acces...

 United States
2
Branko Ivankovic Dismissed as China's National Team Coach

Branko Ivankovic Dismissed as China's National Team Coach

 Global
3
Canada Implements Tariff Rate Quotas on Steel Imports

Canada Implements Tariff Rate Quotas on Steel Imports

 Global
4
Warren Buffett's Generous $6 Billion Donation: A Continued Legacy of Giving

Warren Buffett's Generous $6 Billion Donation: A Continued Legacy of Giving

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Subsidies to Shortages: How Countries Handled Fuel Price Shocks in a Volatile Era

Urban Mothers at the Edge: Burkina Faso’s Childcare Deficit and Its Daily Human Toll

Investment Now or Pay Later: How Climate Uncertainty Drives Up Green Transition Costs

Empowering Women Entrepreneurs: How Couples Training Transformed Ethiopian Homes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025