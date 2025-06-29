Tragic Mudslide in Rajasthan Amidst Monsoon Deluge

In a devastating incident, a section of soil in Bharatpur district, Rajasthan, collapsed, resulting in the deaths of at least four individuals and injuries to two others, as confirmed by officials on Sunday. Prompt response teams from the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), local police, and civil defense are conducting relief operations at the site.

Bharatpur District Collector Qamar Chaudhary acknowledged the tragedy, stating, "Six people have been rescued. Four remain hospitalized while two were declared dead upon arrival. Additional fatalities have occurred, and two individuals are receiving treatment." Authorities are currently assessing the total number of affected persons.

Contributing to the calamity is the recent heavy rainfall reported by the India Meteorological Department. Rajasthan's capital recorded 113 mm of rain, while western districts like Suratgarh observed 70 mm. Meteorologist Himanshu Sharma noted continued monsoon activity across Rajasthan, with thunderstorms expected in regions like Ganganagar and Bikaner.