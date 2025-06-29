Left Menu

India Celebrates 'Trachoma-Free' Milestone Amid PM Modi's Remembrance of Emergency

Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauds India's 'Trachoma-free' status awarded by WHO during the 123rd Mann Ki Baat episode, crediting health workers and national initiatives. Concurrently, Modi condemns the Emergency period, marking its 50th anniversary, emphasizing the importance of protecting democracy and honoring those who resisted.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-06-2025 13:13 IST | Created: 29-06-2025 13:13 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during the 123rd episode of his Mann Ki Baat radio broadcast, announced a major public health achievement: India has been declared 'Trachoma-free' by the World Health Organization (WHO). This milestone, Modi noted, is a testament to the relentless efforts of India's frontline health workers.

Reflecting on this success, he attributed it partly to initiatives like Swachh Bharat Abhiyan and the Jal Jeevan Mission, which have tackled the root causes of trachoma. With clean water now accessible to many homes, such diseases have seen a reduction, Modi stated.

In the same address, PM Modi marked the 50th anniversary of the Emergency imposed in India, referring to it as 'Samvidhan Hatya Diwas,' a dark period in India's democracy marked by suppressed freedoms. He played archival audio to honor those who opposed the Emergency, asserting the need for vigilance to protect democratic values.

