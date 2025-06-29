PM Modi Celebrates Doctors, CAs, and Environmental Heroes in 'Mann ki Baat'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during his latest 'Mann ki Baat' broadcast, lauded both doctors and chartered accountants, underscoring their indispensable roles as societal pillars, one safeguarding health and the other guiding economic life. Addressing the nation ahead of National Doctors' and Chartered Accountants' Day, he extended his best wishes to professionals in both fields.

Modi also spotlighted environmental conservation, pointing to World Environment Day celebrations. Citing examples like Ramesh Kharmale from Pune, who dedicates weekends to environmental efforts, Modi encouraged community participation in campaigns like Ahmedabad's 'Mission for Million Trees' and the 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam', a green initiative to honor military heroes.

The Prime Minister further revisited the Emergency period, playing archival clips from leaders who opposed it. He stressed the importance of valuing constitutional safeguards, urging citizens to remain vigilant against threats to civil liberties, drawing lessons from historical adversity to inspire a commitment to democracy and freedom.

(With inputs from agencies.)