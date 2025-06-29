Left Menu

PM Modi Celebrates Doctors, CAs, and Environmental Heroes in 'Mann ki Baat'

In his 'Mann ki Baat' address, PM Modi praised the contributions of doctors and chartered accountants as societal pillars. He emphasized environmental protection, highlighting individual and community efforts, and remembered historical struggles against oppression to inspire constitutional vigilance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-06-2025 13:22 IST | Created: 29-06-2025 13:22 IST
PM Modi Celebrates Doctors, CAs, and Environmental Heroes in 'Mann ki Baat'
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during his latest 'Mann ki Baat' broadcast, lauded both doctors and chartered accountants, underscoring their indispensable roles as societal pillars, one safeguarding health and the other guiding economic life. Addressing the nation ahead of National Doctors' and Chartered Accountants' Day, he extended his best wishes to professionals in both fields.

Modi also spotlighted environmental conservation, pointing to World Environment Day celebrations. Citing examples like Ramesh Kharmale from Pune, who dedicates weekends to environmental efforts, Modi encouraged community participation in campaigns like Ahmedabad's 'Mission for Million Trees' and the 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam', a green initiative to honor military heroes.

The Prime Minister further revisited the Emergency period, playing archival clips from leaders who opposed it. He stressed the importance of valuing constitutional safeguards, urging citizens to remain vigilant against threats to civil liberties, drawing lessons from historical adversity to inspire a commitment to democracy and freedom.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Haunted Houses Sizzle in Japan's Hot Property Market

Haunted Houses Sizzle in Japan's Hot Property Market

 Global
2
Setback for All Blacks: Tamaiti Williams Out with Knee Injury

Setback for All Blacks: Tamaiti Williams Out with Knee Injury

 Global
3
Maro Itoje Returns As Lions Face Queensland Reds Test

Maro Itoje Returns As Lions Face Queensland Reds Test

 Australia
4
Tech Stocks Surge Amid Dollar Weakness and Fed Cautions

Tech Stocks Surge Amid Dollar Weakness and Fed Cautions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in mental health faces ethical crossroads amid rapid digital expansion

AI 'ambiguity' not a flaw but an ethical necessity

AI transformation in maritime logistics demands resilient governance

Blockchain framework sets new standard for secure autonomous vehicle navigation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025