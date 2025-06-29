Left Menu

Empowering Women: Modi's Tribute to 'Women Led Development' in India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his 'Mann Ki Baat' address, praised 'Women Led Development' initiatives. Highlighting examples from Telangana, Karnataka, and Madhya Pradesh, Modi emphasized the transformative power of women's self-reliance and innovation, showcasing products reaching international markets and improved livelihoods through cooperative efforts and self-help groups.

In the latest episode of 'Mann Ki Baat,' Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauded the progress being driven by 'Women Led Development' in India's socio-economic landscape. During his 123rd radio address, Modi spotlighted enterprising women's initiatives nationwide, pointing to the strides in enterprise, self-reliance, and innovation they are spearheading.

Modi cited the story of women laborers in Telangana's Bhadrachalam who have transitioned from fieldwork to creating marketable goods like 'Bhadradri Millet Magic' biscuits. These products have transcended local markets, reaching places as far as London. Additionally, their venture into 'Giri Sanitary Pads' has resulted in 40,000 pads produced within just three months, becoming accessible to nearby schools at affordable prices, indicative of the empowerment sparked by Self-Help Groups.

Further examples of female entrepreneurship were highlighted in Karnataka's Kalaburagi, where women have branded 'jowar' rotis that enjoy popularity from Bengaluru to digital food platforms. Modi also recounted the journey of Suma Uike in Madhya Pradesh, who, through training and joining a Self-Help Group, increased her income significantly, expanding her ventures to include services like 'Didi Canteen' and 'Thermal Therapy Centre.'

