Left Menu

Former Telangana Top Cop Surrenders in Phone Tapping Allegations

Former Telangana intelligence chief T Prabhakar Rao, implicated in an alleged phone-tapping conspiracy during the BRS regime, has surrendered to police following a Supreme Court order. His interrogation is vital for the investigation. Several other officials have been arrested on related charges since March 2024.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 12-12-2025 17:59 IST | Created: 12-12-2025 17:59 IST
Former Telangana Top Cop Surrenders in Phone Tapping Allegations
  • Country:
  • India

T Prabhakar Rao, once Telangana's intelligence chief, surrendered to the authorities on Friday, acting under a Supreme Court mandate over alleged phone-tapping charges during the previous BRS government, officials confirmed.

Appearing at the Jubilee Hills police station, Rao, who resigned following the BRS's 2023 electoral defeat, plays a pivotal role in the ongoing investigation. He was the head of the Special Intelligence Bureau during the time of the alleged misconduct.

The case has seen multiple arrests, including a suspended DSP from the SIB, amidst accusations of unauthorized surveillance and data tampering for political gain. The Supreme Court stipulates that Rao can enjoy home-cooked meals and regular medication during his custodial interrogation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Honorary Ranks and Houseboat Ventures: Delhi's Bold Moves

Honorary Ranks and Houseboat Ventures: Delhi's Bold Moves

 India
2
WHO Launches New Guide to Improve Suicide Death Registration and Prevention

WHO Launches New Guide to Improve Suicide Death Registration and Prevention

 Global
3
Torrential Rains Devastate Gaza: A Struggle for Shelter and Survival

Torrential Rains Devastate Gaza: A Struggle for Shelter and Survival

 Global
4
EU's Bold Move: Freezing Russian Assets for Ukraine Aid

EU's Bold Move: Freezing Russian Assets for Ukraine Aid

 Russia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI lacks clinical readiness despite strong performance claims

How big tech is influencing future of AI regulation worldwide

Why current traffic laws cannot handle autonomous vehicle crashes

AI microlearning proven to improve grades, accessibility and retention in higher education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025