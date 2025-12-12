Former Telangana Top Cop Surrenders in Phone Tapping Allegations
Former Telangana intelligence chief T Prabhakar Rao, implicated in an alleged phone-tapping conspiracy during the BRS regime, has surrendered to police following a Supreme Court order. His interrogation is vital for the investigation. Several other officials have been arrested on related charges since March 2024.
T Prabhakar Rao, once Telangana's intelligence chief, surrendered to the authorities on Friday, acting under a Supreme Court mandate over alleged phone-tapping charges during the previous BRS government, officials confirmed.
Appearing at the Jubilee Hills police station, Rao, who resigned following the BRS's 2023 electoral defeat, plays a pivotal role in the ongoing investigation. He was the head of the Special Intelligence Bureau during the time of the alleged misconduct.
The case has seen multiple arrests, including a suspended DSP from the SIB, amidst accusations of unauthorized surveillance and data tampering for political gain. The Supreme Court stipulates that Rao can enjoy home-cooked meals and regular medication during his custodial interrogation.
