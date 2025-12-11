Left Menu

Resounding Victory: Congress Triumphs in Telangana Panchayat Elections

In the first phase of Telangana's Gram Panchayat elections, over 84% of eligible voters participated, with Congress-backed candidates securing over 90% of the seats. The elections are seen as a reflection of public trust in the Congress government under Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy. The BJP also reported gains, crediting central welfare schemes.

In a significant electoral event, over 84% of eligible voters participated in the first phase of Gram Panchayat elections in Telangana, as per the State Election Commission. Congress-backed candidates clinched a sweeping victory, securing more than 90% of the seats, reflecting the people's endorsement of the Congress administration led by Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy.

The polling, conducted from 7 AM to 1 PM across 3,834 Gram Panchayats, concluded without incident. The Election Commission highlighted the stringent security arrangements that classified polling stations as critical or normal, ensuring a peaceful election day.

The elections, though held on a non-party basis, tested the popularity of Congress, BRS, and BJP, amid legal challenges over reservation policies. BJP state president N Ramchander Rao noted considerable gains for his party, attributing them to welfare programs led by the NDA government, underscoring a growing rural support base.

(With inputs from agencies.)

