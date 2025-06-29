Left Menu

Jaw-Dropping Negligence: Stampede Mars Jagannath Rath Yatra in Odisha

A tragic stampede during the Jagannath Rath Yatra in Odisha claimed three lives and injured several others. Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge criticized the state for mismanagement. The incident prompts a call for stringent safety measures and accountability as investigations are set in motion to prevent future mishaps.

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a shocking turn of events during the revered Jagannath Rath Yatra in Odisha, a stampede resulted in the tragic loss of three lives, with numerous others sustaining injuries. The chaos has raised questions about crowd management and safety protocols, with Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge leading the charge against state negligence.

Kharge expressed his dismay over the events through a social media post, urging a comprehensive inquiry into what he described as grave lapses in handling the festival's massive gatherings. Highlighting previous reports of injuries during the yatra, he emphasized the importance of accountability and robust public safety measures.

The Congress chief reassured affected families of the party's commitment to providing necessary relief and medical aid. Meanwhile, Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik issued an apology to devotees and promised swift action against those responsible for the mismanagement, as the state seeks justice for the lives lost.

(With inputs from agencies.)

