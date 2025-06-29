Left Menu

Bar Council of India Takes Firm Stand Against Unapproved Online LL.M. Programs

The Bar Council of India has issued an advisory warning against unapproved LL.M. programs in non-traditional formats, emphasizing its exclusive regulatory role in legal education. The advisory calls for adherence to existing legal frameworks and warns of legal action against institutions violating these guidelines.

  • India

In a significant move to safeguard the integrity of legal education in India, the Bar Council of India (BCI) has issued a formal advisory cautioning against the rising number of unapproved LL.M. programs offered through online, distance, or hybrid methods. This action underscores the BCI's exclusive authority over legal education and stresses compliance with established legal and academic standards.

The advisory, penned by Justice Rajendra Menon, former Chief Justice of the Delhi High Court, was dispatched to the Registrar Generals of all High Courts and the Supreme Court of India. It was also circulated among universities and State Bar Councils to ensure adherence and prompt action. The document emphasizes the obligatory nature of Supreme Court rulings, the UGC (Open and Distance Learning) Regulations, 2020, and BCI's Legal Education Rules, demanding prior approval for conducting LL.M. programs via unconventional methods.

The Bar Council expressed concern over the alarming number of institutions offering programs under alternative labels like LL.M. (Professional) and Executive LL.M. without requisite approvals, a move that not only misleads students but also deteriorates academic quality. Reaffirming the BCI's statutory power to regulate legal education under the Advocates Act, 1961, the council warned of potential legal actions, including contempt proceedings, against non-compliant institutions.

