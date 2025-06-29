Left Menu

Delhi Government Rolls Out Red Carpet for Kanwar Yatris

Delhi is set to host Kanwar Yatris with extensive plans in place for their smooth journey. The government, led by Minister Kapil Mishra, has introduced initiatives including Direct Benefit Transfer, free electricity, and single-window clearance for camp permits to enhance transparency and efficiency for devotees.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-06-2025 14:17 IST | Created: 29-06-2025 14:17 IST
Delhi Minister Kapil Mishra (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a move to enhance the pilgrimage experience, Delhi's Art, Culture, and Tourism Minister Kapil Mishra announced comprehensive arrangements for Kanwar Yatris. The efforts underscore the commitment to ensuring the devotees' smooth transit through the capital, with the government highlighting various initiatives aimed at facilitating a grand welcome.

Minister Mishra revealed that under Chief Minister Rekha Gupta's directives, three pivotal steps have been introduced. These include Direct Benefit Transfer to Kanwar Yatra committees, offering up to 1200 units of free electricity with a 25% reduction in security deposits for camps, and implementing a 'single-window' clearance for camp installation permissions.

Emphasizing transparency, CM Gupta stated that only registered committees with valid documentation will qualify for grants. Camps will be organized based on tenting area and operational days, with grants ranging from Rs 50,000 to Rs 10 lakh. Half of this grant is available in advance, contingent on submission of the Utilisation Certificate, along with verification and audit procedures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

