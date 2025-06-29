Rahul Gandhi Urges Thorough Review After Tragic Puri Stampede

In the aftermath of the tragic stampede during the Rath Yatra in Puri, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi has expressed profound sorrow, describing the incident as a 'serious warning' about the need for robust security and crowd management at mass gatherings.

The Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, by means of an 'X' post, highlighted the urgency of reviewing these arrangements, asserting that the protection of lives must take precedence and that any negligence in this responsibility is unacceptable.

Meanwhile, Odisha's leadership, including Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, has vowed an immediate investigation into the security lapse, promising strict action against those responsible. Law Minister Prithviraj Harichandan stated that the state DGP has been dispatched to the site to ensure stringent measures are in place.

(With inputs from agencies.)