Uttarakhand Devastated: Cloudburst Sparks Massive Rescue Operations

In the wake of a catastrophic cloudburst at Silai Band on the Barkot-Yamunotri road in Uttarakhand's Uttarkashi district, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami convened a review meeting at the State Disaster Control Room on Sunday. State and National Disaster Response Forces are actively engaged in intensive relief and rescue operations in the landslide-hit area.

A significant concern arose as nine workers were reported missing from an under-construction hotel site that was severely damaged by the cloudburst at Silai Band. Uttarkashi District Magistrate Prashant Arya confirmed the incident, revealing that the workers were caught amid the destruction, and emphasized the need for swift action as the Yamunotri route was also severely impacted.

In response to the adverse weather conditions and ensuing dangers, the Char Dham Yatra pilgrimage has been temporarily suspended. Garhwal Division Commissioner Vinay Shankar Pandey has instructed authorities to halt pilgrims at various points including Haridwar and Rishikesh. The region continues to face disruptions, with the Badrinath National Highway currently blocked, highlighting the region's ongoing battles against nature.

(With inputs from agencies.)