Dramatic Delhi Encounter: Robbery Suspects Caught After Gunfire Exchange in Park

Two robbery suspects were injured in a shootout with Delhi Police at Aastha Kunj Park near Kalkaji Temple. The suspects, accused of robbing a US citizen, were apprehended following the early morning encounter. Both have a history of robbery charges according to the police.

Visuals from Aastha Kunj Park in New Delhi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
In a dramatic early morning operation, Delhi Police apprehended two robbery suspects following a shootout at Aastha Kunj Park near the Kalkaji Temple. The suspects, Akshay and Jatin, both sustained gunshot injuries to their legs during the encounter, which occurred at around 5 a.m.

Authorities had received a tip-off about the location of the duo, who are accused of robbing an American citizen at knifepoint. When the police made their move, the suspects reportedly opened fire at Special Staff Inspector RS Dagar and a Head Constable, prompting return fire that led to their capture.

The incident follows a June 26 robbery where a US citizen, accompanied by his Indian woman friend, was stabbed and robbed in South Delhi. Police confirm that the suspects have several other robbery charges registered against them. This successful operation has been crucial in tackling robbery crimes plaguing the area.

(With inputs from agencies.)

