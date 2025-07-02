Himachal Minister Anirudh Singh denies assault allegations with NHAI official, seeks meeting with Union Minister Nitin Gadkari

A day after a First Information Report (FIR) was filed against Himachal Pradesh's Panchayati Raj and Rural Development Minister Anirudh Singh for allegedly assaulting an NHAI official, the minister on Tuesday categorically denied the charges, saying he would fully cooperate with the investigation and face the law. He also accused the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) of carrying out "unscientific and dangerous" construction work across the state, leading to massive damage to lives and property.

While addressing the media in Shimla on Wednesday, Singh said he would seek an appointment with Union Road Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari to raise these serious concerns, and demanded a high-level investigation into the working of NHAI and the companies involved in highway expansion in the hill state. "I will fully cooperate with the inquiry. I believe in the rule of law. But let me also ask who will investigate NHAI's negligence? Who will answer for the loss of lives due to their reckless and unscientific methods?", the Himachal Minister said while addressing the media.

The police had registered a case at Dhalli police station against Singh under sections 132, 121(1), 352, 126(2), and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) based on a complaint filed by Achal Jindal, Manager (Technical) at NHAI. The complaint alleges that Singh verbally abused and physically assaulted Jindal during a site visit to Bhattakufer in Shimla district, following the collapse of a five-storey building.

According to the FIR, Singh allegedly hit Jindal with a water container inside a house, injuring his head. A second NHAI engineer, Yogesh, was also allegedly assaulted when he tried to intervene. "First Information Report does not mean I am guilty. Let the police do their investigation. Were there any eyewitnesses? Any photographs? These are deliberate attempts to cover up the bigger issue", Anirudh Singh said.

The minister has come up with counter-allegations against NHAI. Calling the charges against him a "conspiracy," Singh alleged that the real issue was being buried: the collapse of buildings due to hazardous cutting practices by NHAI and its contractors. "From Kalka to Shimla, massive slope cuttings up to 125 feet deep are being done. Retaining walls are only 8 to 10 feet high. What kind of engineering is this?. Landslides are happening, people are dying, but NHAI officials are turning a blind eye. There's a nexus between the contractors, central agencies, and some bureaucrats," he added.

Singh said 700 to 800 complaints have been registered against NHAI's construction practices in Shimla alone, yet no serious action has been taken. He also questioned how much additional funding was given to NHAI for slope protection and road safety measures, and demanded a forensic-level investigation into the design and safety protocols of highway projects in Himachal.

"This is not just about compensation. Can you compensate someone who lost their entire home and life's savings with money?. There must be a national policy on road building in hilly regions. We are not against development. But it must not come at the cost of human lives", he said. The controversy erupted after a five-storey building in Bhattakufer collapsed on June 30, damaging property and raising alarm over nearby construction activities.

The building owner, Ranjana Verma, has lodged a separate complaint alleging that the road cutting work by NHAI and Gawar Construction Company caused deep cracks in her structure, which collapsed without warning. The police have registered a case under Sections 125 (negligence endangering life) and 324(4) (mischief causing property damage) of BNS against NHAI and the construction firm.

"The four-lane work is going on right beneath my house. Cracks appeared all around due to deep cuts. On June 30, the entire building came down," Verma stated in her complaint. Following her complaint, police have also confirmed that six more houses in the area have developed structural cracks. The incident has triggered a broader political and institutional backlash. The Central Engineering Services Officers' Association has written to Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, seeking protection for its officers and action against the alleged assault.

Meanwhile, Himachal Public Works Minister Vikramaditya Singh, who also visited the collapse site on Tuesday, demanded a high-powered committee to monitor all four-lane construction work in the state. "Cutting is being done at 90 degrees--this is unacceptable in a hill state. I will personally raise this issue with Nitin Gadkari ji," he said.

Anirudh Singh, meanwhile, insisted that NHAI and its officials must not be allowed to "walk away" from their responsibilities. "The NHAI officers cannot escape blame. The system has failed--from Delhi to the field. Forest, pollution, and highway departments are not doing their job. Accountability must start from the top," he said.

"I have spoken to the Chief Minister in detail and will meet Nitin Gadkari to demand a strong law to prevent such tragedies." Singh alleged that some officials tried to manipulate the situation by filing misleading reports and not responding swiftly.

"There were eight buildings marked unsafe. Why was no timely action taken? Even when residents warned that more collapse was likely, NHAI said they would 'compensate.' Is that enough?" he asked. The Dhalli police confirmed that the investigation into both cases, one against the minister and one against NHAI, is underway. (ANI)

