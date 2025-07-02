Left Menu

"We will complete full term like a rock": Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah slams BJP's division claims

Speaking after visiting the Bhoga Nandishwara Temple, Siddaramaiah said, "What BJP says is only lies. You (media) only don't believe what they say. They're known for lies. They don't know speaking the truth. Doesn't matter whether they believe it or not, we are all together."

"We will complete full term like a rock": Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah slams BJP's division claims
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Wednesday dismissed the BJP's claims of internal rift in the state government, calling the allegations "lies" and reaffirming that his government would complete the full five-year term. Speaking after visiting the Bhoga Nandishwara Temple, Siddaramaiah said, "What the BJP says is only lies. You (media) only don't believe what they say. They're known for lies. They don't know how to speak the truth. Doesn't matter whether they believe it or not, we are all together."

"Our government will remain for five years like a rock, as I told you in Mysore. BJP people are daydreaming," he added. He also clarified that the state cabinet meeting held in Bengaluru was part of a series of divisional meetings across Karnataka. "We did cabinet meetings in the western region. Today, we are holding one in the Bengaluru division. After some days, we will hold a meeting in the Belagavi division also. We are also discussing holding a meeting at Vijayapura," he said.

"It's a Bengaluru division meet today. We will implement everything announced in our manifesto," he further added. He further challenged the BJP to show proof of their development work during their time in power "They were in power. Let them tell what they have done? As our DK Shivakumar says, what have they done? They did nothing... Health, education, PWD, rural development, irrigation - they have done nothing. No proofs. They simply keep on lying and try to mislead people."

Meanwhile, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar said he will fully support the Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and the party high command's decision amid mounting speculations of a possible change in state leadership. Speaking to the mediapersons today, Shivakumar said, "What option do I have? I have to stand by him and support him. I don't have any objection to it, whatever the party high command says and whatever they decide, it will be fulfilled."

"I don't want to discuss anything now. Lakhs of workers are supporting this party," he further added. (ANI)

