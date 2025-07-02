From Spirits To Stocks: Piccadily Agro Now Listed On National Stock Exchange (NSE)

New Delhi, Delhi, India – Business Wire India The NSE listing will: • Benefit investors from dual listing on BSE and NSE.

• Enhance liquidity for existing and prospective shareholders.

• Attract a wider base of institutional investors, including FIIs and mutual funds.

• Boost corporate visibility among analysts, media and the broader investment community.

NSE symbol: PICCADIL Piccadily Agro Industries Limited, one of India's fastest-growing alco-bev companies and the proud maker of internationally celebrated spirits such as Indri Single Malt Whisky, Camikara Pure Cane Juice Rum, Whistler Whisky and Cashmir Vodka, announced that its equity shares have been listed on the National Stock Exchange of India (NSE) with effect from today, 2nd July 2025. The company will trade under the NSE symbol PICCADIL. The company's shares are already actively traded on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) under Scrip Code: 530305. With this forthcoming NSE listing, investors will be able to trade on both premier Indian stock exchanges—BSE and NSE. This strategic move reflects Piccadily Agro's commitment to enhance shareholder value and improve accessibility and liquidity for a broader investor base. "The NSE listing is a defining milestone in our journey, one that reflects not just our financial progress, but also our evolution into a future-forward, globally recognized Indian alco-bev company. As the company enters a new phase of accelerated momentum, our strategy is to scale aggressively, boost capacity, drive volumes and unlock higher profitability, all with a sharp eye on delivering strong returns and sustainable wealth creation for our shareholders," said Mr. Natwar Aggarwal, CFO, Piccadily Agro Industries Limited. The dual listing on both NSE and BSE marks a significant milestone for Piccadily Agro, offering enhanced visibility, credibility and liquidity in the capital markets. This achievement comes at a pivotal moment in the company's journey—on the heels of an extraordinary phase of transformation and global recognition of the company. Piccadily Agro has not only disrupted the Indian premium spirits market but has also elevated the reputation of Indian-made craft spirits on the international stage. Stock Ticker: (PICCADIL | 530305 | INE546C01010) https://www.bseindia.com/stock-share-price/piccadily-agro-industries-ltd/piccadily-agro-inds/530305/ About Piccadily Agro Industries Limited (PAIL) Piccadily Agro Industries Limited (PAIL) is a publicly listed company and operates primarily in two strategic business segments: Distillery and Sugar. Its manufacturing facility is located in Indri, Haryana, covers 168 acres and is equipped with advanced technology for producing a diverse range of products, including Malt, Extra Neutral Alcohol (ENA), Ethanol, and White Crystal Sugar. Piccadily Agro Industries Limited has established itself as a key player in the alcoholic beverages industry, particularly renowned for its expertise in malt spirits. The company boasts a robust portfolio that includes premium expressions of Indri single malt whisky, blended malt whisky brands and Camikara, premium sugarcane juice aged rum. In 2022, Piccadily Agro Industries Limited made a significant mark with the launch of 'Indri' its flagship single malt whisky brand, aimed at catering to discerning consumers who appreciate quality and craftsmanship in spirits. By focusing on premiumization strategies and leveraging its technical capabilities, the company has successfully positioned itself as a leader in the Indian single malt whisky market by becoming the 'fastest growing single malt whisky brand' in 2024. Website: www.piccadily.com To View the Image, Click on the Link Below: Piccadily's Award Winning Portfolio

