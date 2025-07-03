NCW's Empowerment Drive in Gujarat: Cooperative Year Inspirations

The Chairperson of the National Commission for Women, Vijaya Rahatkar, met with Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel in Gandhinagar on Thursday during her official two-day visit to the state. The meeting centered on issues of women's safety, empowerment, and welfare initiatives, highlighted in an official statement.

As part of her itinerary, Rahatkar is expected to attend a public hearing in Ahmedabad focused on women's issues, alongside participating in official meetings and events in Gandhinagar and Palanpur. Earlier, Chief Minister Patel underscored the goal of making Gujarat a model of cooperation for the nation and world during the International Cooperative Year, 2025.

The International Cooperative Year, inspired by the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah, features extensive planning for state-wide celebrations. Patel chaired the first quarterly meeting to strategize the state's involvement, seeking to accelerate rural empowerment through innovative cooperative models, with a vision of making the celebration a significant success.

The Chief Minister advised that the programmes should align with the action plan and involve cooperative institutions and citizens to realize the theme "Cooperatives Build a Better World" in Gujarat. The high-profile meeting included Agriculture Minister Raghavji Patel, Food and Civil Supplies Minister Kuvarji Bavaliya, and Minister of State for Cooperation Jagdish Vishwakarma, presenting the progress of events from January to June 2025.

Featured programmes have incorporated cooperative-themed displays in Republic Day parades, seminars for women and youth on cooperation, statewide tree plantations under "Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam" by cooperative entities, and successful sanitation initiatives at the rural level.