Left Menu

Himachal's Green Transport Revolution: 24 Volvo Buses Flagged Off

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu flagged off 24 advanced Volvo buses in Solan, highlighting efforts to make Himachal Pradesh a 'Green Energy State'. The government focuses on world-class transport and has invested heavily in the Himachal Road Transport Corporation to enhance connectivity and promote green energy initiatives.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-07-2025 14:15 IST | Created: 03-07-2025 14:15 IST
Himachal's Green Transport Revolution: 24 Volvo Buses Flagged Off
Himachal CM Sukhu flags off 24 Volvo buses in Solan (Photo/X/@SukhuSukhvinder). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a bid to enhance the transport infrastructure and promote eco-friendly initiatives, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu inaugurated 24 state-of-the-art Volvo buses in Solan on Wednesday. The move aligns with the state's vision to become a 'Green Energy State', reiterating its commitment to world-class transportation facilities.

Speaking at Kyari Ghat, Sukhu emphasized the government's extensive funding towards the Himachal Road Transport Corporation (HRTC), receiving an annual grant of Rs 1,000 crores. With over 500 diesel, 300 electric, and 30 Volvo buses already procured, the state plans to bolster its fleet with another 100 Tempo Travellers to serve its primary transport mode, given limited rail and air connectivity.

In pursuit of a sustainable future, hydrogen-powered e-buses and new charging stations, with Rs 110 crore allocation, are on the agenda. Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri celebrated HRTC's 50-year journey and its daily service to millions, while financial benefits for employees and new bus infrastructure were also spotlighted as steps towards improved public services.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Sudan: UN warns of soaring displacement and looming floods

Sudan: UN warns of soaring displacement and looming floods

 Global
2
Gaza: Families deprived of the means for survival, humanitarians warn

Gaza: Families deprived of the means for survival, humanitarians warn

 Global
3
General Assembly approves $5.4 billion UN peacekeeping budget for 2025-2026

General Assembly approves $5.4 billion UN peacekeeping budget for 2025-2026

 Global
4
AI-powered deep nudes becoming new weapon of child-on-child abuse
Blog

AI-powered deep nudes becoming new weapon of child-on-child abuse

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Students offload critical thinking to ChatGPT, becoming cognitively passive

AI-powered deep nudes becoming new weapon of child-on-child abuse

AI deception crisis: Why organizations must verify every video and voice in deepfake era

How AI can transform financial forecasting and decision-making in fintech environments

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025