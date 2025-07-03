Himachal's Green Transport Revolution: 24 Volvo Buses Flagged Off

In a bid to enhance the transport infrastructure and promote eco-friendly initiatives, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu inaugurated 24 state-of-the-art Volvo buses in Solan on Wednesday. The move aligns with the state's vision to become a 'Green Energy State', reiterating its commitment to world-class transportation facilities.

Speaking at Kyari Ghat, Sukhu emphasized the government's extensive funding towards the Himachal Road Transport Corporation (HRTC), receiving an annual grant of Rs 1,000 crores. With over 500 diesel, 300 electric, and 30 Volvo buses already procured, the state plans to bolster its fleet with another 100 Tempo Travellers to serve its primary transport mode, given limited rail and air connectivity.

In pursuit of a sustainable future, hydrogen-powered e-buses and new charging stations, with Rs 110 crore allocation, are on the agenda. Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri celebrated HRTC's 50-year journey and its daily service to millions, while financial benefits for employees and new bus infrastructure were also spotlighted as steps towards improved public services.

