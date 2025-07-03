Left Menu

MobiKwik Secures Sebi Nod: Transforming into a Fintech Powerhouse

MobiKwik Securities Broking Pvt Ltd has received approval from Sebi to function as a stockbroker, enabling it to engage in equity trades in India. This development positions MobiKwik to expand its wealth distribution and fintech offerings. In April, its subsidiary Zaakpay was authorized as an online payment aggregator by the RBI.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-07-2025 15:55 IST | Created: 03-07-2025 15:55 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
MobiKwik Securities Broking Pvt Ltd (MSBPL), a subsidiary of One MobiKwik Systems Ltd, has been granted regulatory approval to operate as a stockbroker and clearing member by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi).

The approval, marked by the issuance of a certificate of registration on July 1, 2025, allows MSBPL to engage in buying, selling, dealing, clearing, and settling equity trades within the Indian stock market.

This strategic move is set to accelerate MobiKwik's growth within the wealth distribution sector, enabling the company to broaden its offerings across the capital markets ecosystem and solidify its place as a comprehensive fintech platform.

