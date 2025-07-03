Left Menu

Shein Slapped with 40 Million Euro Fine for Misleading Practices

France's antitrust agency fined Shein 40 million euros for deceptive practices, including misleading discounts and vague environmental claims. The company resolved these issues over a year ago. Shein's sales handler, Infinite Style E-Commerce Co Ltd, accepted the fine and took corrective actions promptly in response to the investigation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-07-2025 16:16 IST | Created: 03-07-2025 16:16 IST
Shein Slapped with 40 Million Euro Fine for Misleading Practices
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant regulatory decision, France's antitrust agency has imposed a hefty fine of 40 million euros on fast-fashion giant Shein. This penalty comes after a comprehensive investigation into alleged deceptive business practices concerning misleading discounts and ambiguous claims about the company's environmental impact.

The probe revealed that Infinite Style E-Commerce Co Ltd, responsible for Shein's sales, had misled consumers with its discount policies. The company accepted the fine, acknowledging awareness of these issues since March of the previous year and reportedly took corrective measures within the subsequent two months.

Shein, originally founded in China, stated that all raised concerns were addressed over a year ago, reaffirming its commitment to legal and regulatory compliance in the French market. This development marks a critical moment in the fashion industry's regulation landscape.

TRENDING

1
Sudan: UN warns of soaring displacement and looming floods

Sudan: UN warns of soaring displacement and looming floods

 Global
2
Gaza: Families deprived of the means for survival, humanitarians warn

Gaza: Families deprived of the means for survival, humanitarians warn

 Global
3
General Assembly approves $5.4 billion UN peacekeeping budget for 2025-2026

General Assembly approves $5.4 billion UN peacekeeping budget for 2025-2026

 Global
4
AI-powered deep nudes becoming new weapon of child-on-child abuse
Blog

AI-powered deep nudes becoming new weapon of child-on-child abuse

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Students offload critical thinking to ChatGPT, becoming cognitively passive

AI-powered deep nudes becoming new weapon of child-on-child abuse

AI deception crisis: Why organizations must verify every video and voice in deepfake era

How AI can transform financial forecasting and decision-making in fintech environments

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025