Ex-IPS Officer Arrested in 1999 Industrial Plot Forgery Case

The Lucknow Police have apprehended Amitabh Thakur, a former IPS officer, on charges of forgery and fraud related to a 1999 industrial plot allotment in Deoria district. Thakur is accused of abusing his power for personal gain by securing a plot in the name of his wife using forged documents.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Vishwajeet Shrivastava stated that Sanjay Sharma, a Lucknow resident, lodged an FIR that led to a special investigation team being established. The situation involves falsification of identities and documentation, with Thakur allegedly extending protection using his official capacity.

In the course of the investigation, the team collected critical evidence, including witness statements and documentation, confirming the fraudulent activities. Following the probe, Thakur was arrested early Wednesday morning at the Maholi border in Sitapur and is expected to be presented in a Deoria court given the district's jurisdiction over the case.