Trump Steps In: Renewed Tensions Between Thailand and Cambodia

Amid renewed hostilities between Thailand and Cambodia, both countries are pointing fingers accusing the other of targeting civilians in their ongoing border skirmishes. The tension, which reignited on Monday, remains unresolved despite U.S. President Donald Trump's plans to intervene with a phone call to re-establish a ceasefire he facilitated in July.

No formal talks have been initiated yet, with Thailand maintaining that any negotiations must start with Cambodia's shift in stance. On the other side, Cambodia insists on its intent for peace, stating its actions are solely defensive. Trump's offer to mediate came during a rally in Pennsylvania, where he detailed his previous success in halting international conflicts.

The situation on the ground remains dire, with Cambodia pulling its athletes from the Southeast Asian Games in Thailand for safety reasons. Meanwhile, Thailand's military reports that rockets fired by Cambodian forces have hit civilian areas, prompting evacuations. As both countries face escalating tensions, landmine accusations and artillery exchanges continue to unsettle the border regions.

