Deadly Airstrike Ravages Odesa Port
A Russian airstrike targeting Odesa's port infrastructure resulted in the deaths of two people, according to regional governor Oleh Kiper. The attack reportedly used a ballistic missile armed with cluster munitions, highlighting the ongoing tensions and hostilities in the region.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Kyiv | Updated: 03-07-2025 17:01 IST | Created: 03-07-2025 17:01 IST
- Country:
- Ukraine
An airstrike launched by Russian forces on the port infrastructure in Odesa, a southern Ukrainian city, resulted in the death of two individuals, as confirmed by the regional governor on Thursday.
Oleh Kiper, addressing the public on Ukrainian television, revealed that the offensive deployed a ballistic missile armed with cluster munitions.
The incident underscores the persistent hostility in Ukraine amidst escalating military tensions, raising concerns over the region's stability and safety.
(With inputs from agencies.)
