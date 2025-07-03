Deadly Airstrike Ravages Odesa Port

An airstrike launched by Russian forces on the port infrastructure in Odesa, a southern Ukrainian city, resulted in the death of two individuals, as confirmed by the regional governor on Thursday.

Oleh Kiper, addressing the public on Ukrainian television, revealed that the offensive deployed a ballistic missile armed with cluster munitions.

The incident underscores the persistent hostility in Ukraine amidst escalating military tensions, raising concerns over the region's stability and safety.

