New Clean Plant Centre in Kashmir: Boosting Disease-Free Horticulture

The Union Agriculture Minister announced the establishment of a Rs 150 crore Clean Plant Centre in Srinagar under the MIDH scheme. This initiative aims to provide disease-resistant plants to horticulturists, tackling the issue of new plants getting infected. A focus on quality will aid crops like apples, almonds, and walnuts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 03-07-2025 17:25 IST | Created: 03-07-2025 17:25 IST
The Union Government is set to invest Rs 150 crore to establish a Clean Plant Centre in Srinagar, targeting improved disease-resistant plants for Kashmir's horticulturists. The initiative, part of the Mission for Integrated Development of Horticulture (MIDH) scheme, was announced on Thursday by Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

Minister Chouhan highlighted the pressing issue faced by local horticulture producers with new plants getting virus-infected within a few years. He emphasized the need for disease-free plants to enhance production quality. "We aim to set up a state-of-the-art Clean Plant Centre in Srinagar, which will significantly benefit local farmers," Chouhan stated at a press conference.

The Centre will prioritize quality improvements for crops such as apples, almonds, and walnuts, with the goal of securing better yields. Further initiatives include developing a tissue culture lab for saffron promotion and quality control labs across Kashmir. Additionally, reforms to the National Saffron Mission and plans for a Regional Horticulture Centre in Jammu were discussed.

