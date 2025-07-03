Empowering Local Governance: Om Birla's Call for Urban Leadership
Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla highlights the reduced disruptions in Parliament, leading to better debates and productivity. In a conference in Gurugram, he urges urban bodies to adopt robust procedures for effective governance and underscores the importance of women's participation. The event draws significant national leaders.
In a significant move to strengthen grassroots governance, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla addressed the inaugural National Conference of Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) in Gurugram. Birla announced a decline in parliamentary disruptions, attributing it to enhanced productivity and mature debates, and encouraged ULBs to incorporate similar practices.
Emphasizing structured governance, Birla called on urban bodies to regularly engage with citizens and adopt efficient committee systems. The event, hosted by the International Centre for Automotive Technology, aims to redefine urban local governance for India's growing urban populace, with projections of 600 million city dwellers by 2030.
Highlighting the central theme, Birla praised women's increased participation in ULBs, noting their unique contributions to governance. The conference seeks to build consensus on reforms and innovations in urban governance, as delegates explore the role of ULBs in fostering democratic participation and meeting future urban challenges.
