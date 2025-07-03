Left Menu

Cross-Border Hydrogen Pipeline Project Gains Momentum

French gas grid Natran, part of utility Engie, announces a joint venture with Spain's Enagas and storage operator Terega to develop the Barmar hydrogen pipeline. This follows the European Union's approval to fund 50% of the project's development costs, marking a significant step for cross-border energy infrastructure.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Paris | Updated: 03-07-2025 17:55 IST | Created: 03-07-2025 17:55 IST
Cross-Border Hydrogen Pipeline Project Gains Momentum
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • France

The French gas grid Natran, a subsidiary of utility giant Engie, announced the formation of a new joint venture on Thursday. This collaboration, involving Spain's Enagas and storage operator Terega, aims to develop the much-anticipated Barmar hydrogen pipeline.

Just last week, the European Union approved funding that would cover 50% of the project's development costs. This financial backing marks a notable milestone, underscoring the EU's commitment to supporting large-scale sustainable energy projects.

The strategic partnership is set to enhance cross-border energy infrastructure, contributing to a growing hydrogen network in Europe. The initiative reflects a collective effort towards a cleaner and more integrated European energy market.

TRENDING

1
Sudan: UN warns of soaring displacement and looming floods

Sudan: UN warns of soaring displacement and looming floods

 Global
2
Gaza: Families deprived of the means for survival, humanitarians warn

Gaza: Families deprived of the means for survival, humanitarians warn

 Global
3
General Assembly approves $5.4 billion UN peacekeeping budget for 2025-2026

General Assembly approves $5.4 billion UN peacekeeping budget for 2025-2026

 Global
4
AI-powered deep nudes becoming new weapon of child-on-child abuse
Blog

AI-powered deep nudes becoming new weapon of child-on-child abuse

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Students offload critical thinking to ChatGPT, becoming cognitively passive

AI-powered deep nudes becoming new weapon of child-on-child abuse

AI deception crisis: Why organizations must verify every video and voice in deepfake era

How AI can transform financial forecasting and decision-making in fintech environments

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025