Cross-Border Hydrogen Pipeline Project Gains Momentum
French gas grid Natran, part of utility Engie, announces a joint venture with Spain's Enagas and storage operator Terega to develop the Barmar hydrogen pipeline. This follows the European Union's approval to fund 50% of the project's development costs, marking a significant step for cross-border energy infrastructure.
The French gas grid Natran, a subsidiary of utility giant Engie, announced the formation of a new joint venture on Thursday. This collaboration, involving Spain's Enagas and storage operator Terega, aims to develop the much-anticipated Barmar hydrogen pipeline.
Just last week, the European Union approved funding that would cover 50% of the project's development costs. This financial backing marks a notable milestone, underscoring the EU's commitment to supporting large-scale sustainable energy projects.
The strategic partnership is set to enhance cross-border energy infrastructure, contributing to a growing hydrogen network in Europe. The initiative reflects a collective effort towards a cleaner and more integrated European energy market.