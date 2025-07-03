Cross-Border Hydrogen Pipeline Project Gains Momentum

The French gas grid Natran, a subsidiary of utility giant Engie, announced the formation of a new joint venture on Thursday. This collaboration, involving Spain's Enagas and storage operator Terega, aims to develop the much-anticipated Barmar hydrogen pipeline.

Just last week, the European Union approved funding that would cover 50% of the project's development costs. This financial backing marks a notable milestone, underscoring the EU's commitment to supporting large-scale sustainable energy projects.

The strategic partnership is set to enhance cross-border energy infrastructure, contributing to a growing hydrogen network in Europe. The initiative reflects a collective effort towards a cleaner and more integrated European energy market.