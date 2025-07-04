Left Menu

Delhi Police nab two wanted criminals after an encounter in Shahbad

According to officials, the Crime Branch launched a targeted operation in Shahbad Dairy after receiving specific inputs about the suspects' location. When police personnel confronted the duo, they tried to flee and opened fire, triggering a brief exchange of gunfire.

ANI | Updated: 04-07-2025 10:31 IST | Created: 04-07-2025 10:31 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
The Delhi Police Crime Branch has nabbed two criminals allegedly involved in the murder of gangster Manjeet Mahal's nephew Deepak following an encounter in Shahbad Dairy late Thursday night. The accused were identified as Vijay and Somveer, who had been on the run after their alleged role in the high-profile murder case.

According to officials, the Crime Branch launched a targeted operation in Shahbad Dairy after receiving specific inputs about the suspects' location. When police personnel confronted the duo, they tried to flee and opened fire, triggering a brief exchange of gunfire. Both accused were shot in their legs during the encounter and were immediately taken into custody. Police said they sustained bullet injuries in their lower limbs and were later shifted to a hospital for treatment.

Further investigation is still underway. Earlier, four Juveniles were apprehended after nearly a week in connection with the alleged murder of a man in Delhi's Bawana.

Police received information on June 26 about an unconscious and severely injured male lying near a petrol pump in DSIIDC Park, Bawana Industrial Area. The victim, estimated to be around 30-35 years old, was rushed to Maharishi Valmiki Hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead, following which a case was registered at Bawana police station.

The deceased was identified as Avdhesh Yadav, a native of Deoria district in Uttar Pradesh, through his brother Sonu Yadav. The weapon, a knife, was recovered from one CCL, along with Yadav's stolen mobile phone, purse, and documents.

Additionally, a mobile phone, linked to another robbery case, was recovered. The CCLs admitted to robbing Pinku Kumar on June 29, days after Yadav's murder on June 25. (ANI)

