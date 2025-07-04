Left Menu

SC refuses to entertain plea of HDFC Bank CEO against FIR by Lilavati Trust

It further observed that it was improper on the part of the Supreme Court to intervene when Jagdishan's petition was listed before the Bombay High Court on July 14.

ANI | Updated: 04-07-2025 12:56 IST | Created: 04-07-2025 12:56 IST
SC refuses to entertain plea of HDFC Bank CEO against FIR by Lilavati Trust
Supreme Court of India (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court on Friday refused to entertain the plea of HDFC Bank CEO and MD Sashidhar Jagdishan seeking quashing of FIR lodged against him for cheating and fraud by Lilavati Kirtilal Mehta Medical Trust, as it noted that the Bombay High Court is scheduled to hear his plea on July 14. A bench of Justices PS Narasimha and R Mahadevan said that it hopes and trusts that the matter will be taken up on July 14 for hearing.

It further observed that it was improper on the part of the Supreme Court to intervene when Jagdishan's petition was listed before the Bombay High Court on July 14. Senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi, for Jagdishan, pressed for interim protection at least until July 14, saying the FIR was frivolous and that the bank had been roped into a private dispute between the trustees.

"We sympathise, the case was initially listed for hearing on June 18, June 20... We hope and trust that the matter will be taken up on July 14," said the bench. HDFC Bank CEO and MD Sashidhar Jagdishan on Thursday approached the apex court against the FIR lodged against him

According to the complaint filed by the Trust, which owns and manages the famous Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai, Jagdishan allegedly accepted a bribe of Rs 2.05 crore in exchange for providing financial advice to help the Chetan Mehta Group retain illegal and undue control over the Trust's governance. It further accused Jagdishan of misusing his position as the head of a leading private bank to interfere in the internal affairs of a charitable organisation.

Based on an application moved by the Trust, the FIR against Jagdishan was registered at the Bandra police station following an order by a Bandra Magistrate Court under Section 175(3) of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS). Jagdishan was booked under charges of cheating, criminal breach of trust, and criminal breach of trust by a public servant. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
New Zealand vs. France: Robertson's Bold Squad Surprises

New Zealand vs. France: Robertson's Bold Squad Surprises

 Global
2
Ferry carrying 65 people sinks near Bali, Indonesia, killing at least two, police and rescuers say, reports AP.

Ferry carrying 65 people sinks near Bali, Indonesia, killing at least two, p...

 Global
3
Argentina Imposes Natural Gas Restrictions amidst Cold Snap

Argentina Imposes Natural Gas Restrictions amidst Cold Snap

 Global
4
Skydiving Plane Crash Leaves 15 Hospitalized in New Jersey

Skydiving Plane Crash Leaves 15 Hospitalized in New Jersey

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From chatbots to industrial strategists: How AI agents are transforming manufacturing

New AI model mimics human thinking across domains, outperforms cognitive theories

Targeted service sector growth could revive South Africa’s economy

Financial inclusion in MENA: Critical pathways for equitable access

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025