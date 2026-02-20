Left Menu

BJP Blasts Congress for 'AI Summit Ruckus'

The BJP condemned the Congress youth wing's protest at the AI Impact Summit, accusing them of tarnishing India's global image. Youth Congress workers briefly demonstrated against Prime Minister Modi, sparking criticism from BJP leaders who called the act a deliberate attempt to embarrass India internationally.

Updated: 20-02-2026 15:22 IST
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) voiced strong criticism towards the Congress on Friday, following a protest by its youth wing at the AI Impact Summit. The BJP accused the Congress of orchestrating a 'ruckus' to tarnish India's global reputation, with allegations directed at opposition leader Rahul Gandhi.

At the summit's exhibition hall, India Youth Congress (IYC) workers staged a brief protest against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, which led to their removal by security personnel. Police reported detaining around ten individuals involved in the protest. BJP IT department head Amit Malviya condemned the incident, emphasizing that political opposition shouldn't harm India's international standing.

BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari criticized Congress's actions on social media, labeling them as anti-national and demanding apologies from Congress leaders. A controversial image surfaced showing Rahul Gandhi walking alongside Narsimha Yadav, allegedly the protest's orchestrator.

Latest News

