Delhi CM Rekha Gupta participates in Havan at inauguration of camp office

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Friday participated in the Havan performed at the inauguration of the camp office. The CM's husband Manish Gupta, son Nikunj Gupta, Ministers Manjinder Singh Sirsa, Manoj Tiwari and Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena were also present.

LG Saxena extended his best wishes to CM Gupta, and further stated that the problems of the people would be solved from the CM's residence. "I want to extend my best wishes to the Delhi CM... This shows her seriousness towards the people and their problems... In the coming times, the problems and sufferings of the people of Delhi will be solved from the CM's residence..." Saxena said speaking to the media.

Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa stated that the Janseva Kendra had been built for the common people. "The previous Chief Ministers used to build 'Sheeshmahals' and did not allow people to enter their residence, but our Chief Minister has inaugurated the 'Janseva Kendra'. This Chief Minister's Janseva Kendra has been built to enable common people to visit the Chief Minister's residence..." Sirsa told ANI.

BJP MP Manoj Tiwari also thanked the CM for establishing the Janseva Sadan. "I would like to thank Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta again and again that the Chief Minister's residence will now be known as 'Janseva Sadan'... There was a 'Sheeshmahal' where any camera was forbidden (during the AAP government in Delhi), and here we have turned the residence into a 'Janseva Sadan'," Tiwari told ANI.

Earlier on July 3, CM Rekha Gupta alleged that the previous government had showed no interest in plantation drives or the national capital's environment and tree plantation was never a priority as she launched the Van Mahotsav 2025, a city-wide tree plantation drive under the 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' campaign inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The Delhi CM also criticised the previous Aam Aadmi Party-led government for not showing sufficient concern for the city's environment. (ANI)

