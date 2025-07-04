Left Menu

KPI Green Energy bags 100-MW solar project order in Gujarat

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-07-2025 14:20 IST | Created: 04-07-2025 14:20 IST
KPI Green Energy Ltd on Friday said it has secured an order to set up a 100 MW solar project from a private entity.

The project will be set up in Gujarat, the company said in a regulatory filing.

The company did not disclose the project cost.

The scope of work includes end-to-end EPC (Engineering, Procurement & Construction) delivery and supply of advanced module mounting systems and balance-of-plant materials.

The company will also take up civil, structural, electrical and instrumentation works and comprehensive operations and maintenance throughout the project lifecycle.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

