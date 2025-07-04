"It Is the Job of the Opposition to find faults": Choudhary defends EC

Bihar Minister Ashok Choudhary on Friday came out in strong support of the Election Commission of India (ECI), amid rising opposition allegations that the ongoing voter list update process is biased. Choudhary said that the opposition is merely seeking excuses for its anticipated electoral defeat while the Commission is working towards enhancing transparency in the electoral process. Defending the move, Minister Choudhary told ANI, " It is the job of the opposition to find faults in everything. They are just looking for issues to blame their defeat on. The Election Commission is bringing transparency in the voter process, stage-wise..."

Responding to AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi's letter to RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav, Choudhary remarked, "They are fighting hard for the 30%. We have 70% with us." The remarks come as the opposition, led by the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader, has intensified its criticism of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise currently underway in Bihar.

"We have been continuously requesting time from the Election Commission that our delegation wants to meet you. It is unfortunate that in the state where elections are to be held, if the opposition wants to meet, the Election Commission is not providing time for the meeting. These people are bent on destroying democracy, the Election Commission is determined to shred the Constitution," Yadav told ANI. RJD leader added, "The party's national president Lalu Yadav himself has written a letter to the Election Commission, but no reply has come... It seems that the Election Commission has become the BJP's commission. The BJP and Nitish Kumar are silent because they are losing; therefore, the Election Commission is helping them from behind... It has never happened before that the Election Commission is not giving time... They talk about one nation, one election, but elections are not being conducted properly in one place, dishonesty is happening..."

On Wednesday, the Election Commission of India (ECI) had met representatives of various political parties at Nirvachan Sadan, said the Election Commission. Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar on Wednesday said that the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) process in Bihar is progressing smoothly and on schedule, despite concerns raised by opposition parties about possible voter exclusion.

Speaking at a training session for Booth Level Officers (BLOs), Gyanesh Kumar said, "The implementation of Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in Bihar is running as per schedule with the active participation of all election staff and all political parties in a transparent manner. Despite apprehensions of some persons, SIR will ensure that all eligible persons will be included." The Special Intensive Revision is a focused voter list update exercise conducted by the Election Commission of India (ECI) to ensure electoral rolls are accurate ahead of upcoming elections.

Opposition parties, including the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), have expressed concern that the SIR process may be misused to disenfranchise voters, particularly the poor and marginalised communities. In response, the ECI stated that the exercise is being conducted strictly in line with the provisions of Article 326 of the Constitution and the Representation of the People Act, 1950. It said the aim is to remove ineligible entries while ensuring that no eligible voter is left out.

"Commission stated that SIR is being conducted per provisions of Article 326, RP Act 1950 & instructions issued on 24.06.2025. Party representatives raised concerns related to SIR. Each concern which was raised by any member of PP was fully addressed by the Commission," the ECI said in an official post.The Commission also clarified that while some party representatives had prior appointments, others were allowed to join the meeting without one."Some of the participants were given an appointment and others were allowed to join in without any prior appointment as the Commission decided to meet two representatives from every party to listen to all views," the statement said. The ECI assured that the SIR would be conducted transparently and fairly, with measures in place to support vulnerable groups, including senior citizens, persons with disabilities, and economically vulnerable individuals.

A group of 18 leaders from 11 political parties met with the Election Commissioners regarding the upcoming Bihar elections. The exercise has faced heavy criticism from the opposition.The SIR involves house-to-house verification, online submission of forms, and assistance from Booth Level Officers (BLOs) and volunteers. (ANI)

