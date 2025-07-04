Peru ramps up fight against illegal mining, kicks most informal miners off permit scheme
Reuters | Lima | Updated: 04-07-2025 20:36 IST | Created: 04-07-2025 20:36 IST
Peru's government has excluded 50,500 informal miners from a temporary program that would allow them to continue operations, the minister of energy and mines said on Friday.
Only 30,500 small-scale miners will remain in the program, called REINFO, to seek formalization and the government will reinforce its efforts against illegal miners, minister Jorge Montero told a local radio station.
