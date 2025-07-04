Pune rape case twist: Accused known to victim, not a delivery agent, says Police Commissioner

Left Menu

In a twist to the alleged rape case in Pune's Kondhwa area, Police Commissioner Amitesh Kumar on Friday said that preliminary investigation suggests the accused is known to the victim and is not a courier delivery agent as initially claimed.

04-07-2025
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a twist to the alleged rape case in Pune's Kondhwa area, Police Commissioner Amitesh Kumar on Friday said that preliminary investigation suggests the accused is known to the victim and is not a courier delivery agent as initially claimed. The man, who is employed with a reputed IT multinational company in Pune, was picked up from the Baner locality earlier in the day.

However, Commissioner Kumar said that no formal arrest has been made yet. "His statement is currently being recorded. Further action will depend on the outcome of the ongoing inquiry," he stated while addressing the media.

Contrary to the victim's earlier claims, the police said they have found no evidence of any spray being used during the alleged assault. Another allegation -- that the accused took a selfie with the victim after the incident -- has also been disputed. The Police Commissioner further said that while a selfie was indeed taken, it was done with mutual consent, and the controversial text over the image -- which went viral on social media -- was allegedly added later by the woman after the accused had left.

The complainant, according to police, has told investigators that she is currently not in a stable frame of mind. "The rape charge is still under investigation, and we appeal to the public and media not to jump to conclusions until the inquiry is completed," Commissioner Kumar said.

Following the woman's complaint on Wednesday evening, a case was registered at Kondhwa Police Station against an unidentified person. She had alleged that a man posing as a bank courier gained entry to her residence and raped her. The FIR was registered under Sections 64, 77, and 351(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

The police chief added that over 500 police personnel were deployed and extensive CCTV footage was scrutinised to identify and locate the accused following the complaint lodged on Wednesday evening. Further investigation is ongoing, he added.

More details are awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

