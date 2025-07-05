Left Menu

French President Macron announces 'historic' Airbus/Malaysia Airlines deal

French President Emmanuel Macron said on Friday there had been an historic deal between Airbus and Malaysia, as Macron hosted Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim in Paris. Industry sources told Reuters this week that Airbus was close to winning an order from Malaysia Aviation Group for more A330neo long-haul jets. "Airbus has been our focus.

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 05-07-2025 01:08 IST | Created: 05-07-2025 01:08 IST
French President Emmanuel Macron said on Friday there had been an historic deal between Airbus and Malaysia, as Macron hosted Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim in Paris. Macron said such deals highlighted the importance of trade between France and Asia, as Europe faces up to likely tariffs from U.S President Donald Trump.

"I am thinking of the projects signed in the key minerals sector, in the rare earths sector with the company Carester which has just opened up a factory in the region of Lacq, the transport sector with this historic co-operation between Malaysia Airlines and Airbus, and in the energy transition sector," said Macron. Industry sources told Reuters this week that Airbus was close to winning an order from Malaysia Aviation Group for more A330neo long-haul jets.

"Airbus has been our focus. Malaysian Airlines 20, and AirAsia another 50," added Ibrahim.

