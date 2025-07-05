Resilience Amid Ruins: Himachal's Battle Against Torrential Rains
In the wake of devastating flash floods in Himachal Pradesh, locals and government authorities are rallying to aid affected families. Community members distributed ration kits, while the chief minister announced rental assistance. Efforts continue amidst significant loss of lives and infrastructure damage due to relentless monsoon rains.
As Himachal Pradesh grapples with the aftermath of catastrophic flash floods, the spirit of community resilience shines through. In Mandi district, local residents came together to distribute essential ration kits containing rice, wheat, and oil to families uprooted by the calamity. Chail Chowk Vyapar Mandal President, Raj Kumar Thakur, highlighted the community's efforts, emphasizing support for those who lost homes or connectivity due to the disaster.
Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, addressing the media after a crucial review meeting, announced relief measures, including Rs 5,000 per month rental assistance for displaced families. He equated the situation to a wartime disaster, stressing the critical need for immediate action to support affected individuals.
The IMD has extended the rain alert in the region, with monsoon fury resulting in approximately 69 deaths and Rs 700 crore worth of damages. Search and rescue operations persist as the state endeavors to restore essential services and infrastructure amidst ongoing heavy rains.
