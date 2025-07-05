Left Menu

Resilience Amid Ruins: Himachal's Battle Against Torrential Rains

In the wake of devastating flash floods in Himachal Pradesh, locals and government authorities are rallying to aid affected families. Community members distributed ration kits, while the chief minister announced rental assistance. Efforts continue amidst significant loss of lives and infrastructure damage due to relentless monsoon rains.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-07-2025 10:58 IST | Created: 05-07-2025 10:58 IST
Resilience Amid Ruins: Himachal's Battle Against Torrential Rains
People distribute ration kits in Mandi. (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

As Himachal Pradesh grapples with the aftermath of catastrophic flash floods, the spirit of community resilience shines through. In Mandi district, local residents came together to distribute essential ration kits containing rice, wheat, and oil to families uprooted by the calamity. Chail Chowk Vyapar Mandal President, Raj Kumar Thakur, highlighted the community's efforts, emphasizing support for those who lost homes or connectivity due to the disaster.

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, addressing the media after a crucial review meeting, announced relief measures, including Rs 5,000 per month rental assistance for displaced families. He equated the situation to a wartime disaster, stressing the critical need for immediate action to support affected individuals.

The IMD has extended the rain alert in the region, with monsoon fury resulting in approximately 69 deaths and Rs 700 crore worth of damages. Search and rescue operations persist as the state endeavors to restore essential services and infrastructure amidst ongoing heavy rains.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
The Indian diaspora is our pride: PM Modi at community event in Trinidad and Tobago.

The Indian diaspora is our pride: PM Modi at community event in Trinidad and...

 Global
2
Children of Girmitiyas are not defined by struggle anymore but by your success, service, and values: PM Modi in Trinidad and Tobagao.

Children of Girmitiyas are not defined by struggle anymore but by your succe...

 Global
3
Freed from US jail, Columbia University activist Mahmoud Khalil seizes his new public platform

Freed from US jail, Columbia University activist Mahmoud Khalil seizes his n...

 Global
4
The journey of the Indian community in Trinidad and Tobago is about courage: PM Modi at community event.

The journey of the Indian community in Trinidad and Tobago is about courage:...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From chatbots to industrial strategists: How AI agents are transforming manufacturing

New AI model mimics human thinking across domains, outperforms cognitive theories

Targeted service sector growth could revive South Africa’s economy

Financial inclusion in MENA: Critical pathways for equitable access

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025