Former Akali Dal Chief Declared 'Tankhaiya' Amid Religious Misconduct Row

The Panj Pyare at Takht Sri Patna Sahib, one of Sikhism's revered temporal authorities, have declared former Shiromani Akali Dal chief, Sukhbir Singh Badal, 'tankhaiya' or guilty of religious misconduct. This decision follows his non-appearance despite being summoned twice.

Sources indicate that Badal was asked to appear in connection with allegations suggesting his support for individuals who breached a Hukamnana, a religious directive. His consistent failure to respond or present himself led to the tankhaiya designation, a term reserved for severe religious violations in Sikh tradition.

Previously, the Akal Takht had labeled Badal 'tankhaiya' in August 2024 for decisions made during his service as deputy chief minister from 2007 to 2017. Giani Raghbir Singh, the Jathedar of the Akal Takht, stated that Badal and his associated Sikh Cabinet Ministers must submit explanations within 15 days. Historical precedent shows Badal receiving religious punishment involving menial service at the Akal Takht.

In December 2024, a life-threatening incident occurred at the Golden Temple premises while Badal was executing his penance. During his penance session, performed under Akal Takht's directive, an attempted assassination took place, emphasizing the controversial chapter of Badal's political and religious journey.

