AIADMK's 2026 Campaign Kick-off: Palaniswami's Bold Moves

In a strategic move for the upcoming 2026 elections, AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami has officially kicked off his campaign from the 'MGR Maligai' in Chennai. Emphasizing the party's commitment to Tamil Nadu's welfare, he unveiled a new logo and a campaign slogan: 'Makkalai Kaappom, Thamizhagathai Meetpom', or 'Let's Protect People, Let's Redeem Tamil Nadu'. His campaign tour, which begins in Coimbatore on July 7, promises to cover eight districts in its first phase.

Palaniswami's campaign logo prominently features two leaves from the AIADMK flag accompanied by a raised fist, symbolizing revolution, and slogans like 'Puratchi Tamizharin Ezhuchi Payanam'. This visual imagery aims to reinforce the party's mission of safeguarding and uplifting the people of Tamil Nadu. During the launch event, Palaniswami invoked the legacy of leaders like Perarignar Anna, MGR, and Amma, stating that AIADMK continues their mission by focusing on people's welfare.

During his speech, Palaniswami didn't shy away from attacking his political rival, Chief Minister MK Stalin. He accused Stalin of being disconnected from the people and projected himself as a leader for the masses. Highlighting the broader objectives of his campaign, Palaniswami asserted the need to oust what he termed as an 'evil government'. He urged like-minded parties to unite against the DMK. Emphasizing AIADMK's alliance with the BJP, he mentioned Union Minister Amit Shah's endorsement of AIADMK's leadership within the NDA, with Palaniswami tipped as the chief ministerial candidate.

