Left Menu

Elevated Security for AIADMK's Edappadi K Palaniswami Amid Rising Political Stakes

The MHA has upgraded Edappadi K Palaniswami's security to 'Z+' in Tamil Nadu and 'Z' across India, reflecting heightened safety protocols. This change, based on Intelligence Bureau inputs, ensures robust protection amid his key role in AIADMK's leadership and upcoming electoral strategies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-07-2025 12:59 IST | Created: 05-07-2025 12:59 IST
Elevated Security for AIADMK's Edappadi K Palaniswami Amid Rising Political Stakes
AIADMK General Secretary Edapaddi K Palaniswami (Photo: ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has elevated the security accorded to AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami, upgrading it from 'Y+' to 'Z+' within Tamil Nadu, sources revealed. Outside the state, the 71-year-old leader will benefit from 'Z' category protection throughout India.

The Central Reserve Police Force, which currently manages Palaniswami's 'Y+' security detail, will implement upgrades following the MHA's latest directives. These changes are rooted in an intelligence assessment conducted earlier this week concerning potential threats, aligning with regular protocols informed by national security agencies.

Under the enhanced 'Z+' category, Palaniswami will have an elite protection team of around 55 personnel, including trained commandos, ensuring his safety in Tamil Nadu. The 'Z' category protection extends this secure perimeter during his national travels. Since his resignation as Tamil Nadu's Chief Minister in May 2021, Palaniswami has remained influential as the opposition leader, shaping AIADMK's strategies ahead of elections.

In 2022-23, he overcame a leadership challenge by O Panneerselvam, with the Supreme Court and Madras High Court rulings affirming his leadership. As of March 2023, he officially holds the position of AIADMK's sixth General Secretary, influencing decisions such as candidate nominations for the Rajya Sabha.

TRENDING

1
The Indian diaspora is our pride: PM Modi at community event in Trinidad and Tobago.

The Indian diaspora is our pride: PM Modi at community event in Trinidad and...

 Global
2
Children of Girmitiyas are not defined by struggle anymore but by your success, service, and values: PM Modi in Trinidad and Tobagao.

Children of Girmitiyas are not defined by struggle anymore but by your succe...

 Global
3
Freed from US jail, Columbia University activist Mahmoud Khalil seizes his new public platform

Freed from US jail, Columbia University activist Mahmoud Khalil seizes his n...

 Global
4
The journey of the Indian community in Trinidad and Tobago is about courage: PM Modi at community event.

The journey of the Indian community in Trinidad and Tobago is about courage:...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From chatbots to industrial strategists: How AI agents are transforming manufacturing

New AI model mimics human thinking across domains, outperforms cognitive theories

Targeted service sector growth could revive South Africa’s economy

Financial inclusion in MENA: Critical pathways for equitable access

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025