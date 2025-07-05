Elevated Security for AIADMK's Edappadi K Palaniswami Amid Rising Political Stakes

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has elevated the security accorded to AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami, upgrading it from 'Y+' to 'Z+' within Tamil Nadu, sources revealed. Outside the state, the 71-year-old leader will benefit from 'Z' category protection throughout India.

The Central Reserve Police Force, which currently manages Palaniswami's 'Y+' security detail, will implement upgrades following the MHA's latest directives. These changes are rooted in an intelligence assessment conducted earlier this week concerning potential threats, aligning with regular protocols informed by national security agencies.

Under the enhanced 'Z+' category, Palaniswami will have an elite protection team of around 55 personnel, including trained commandos, ensuring his safety in Tamil Nadu. The 'Z' category protection extends this secure perimeter during his national travels. Since his resignation as Tamil Nadu's Chief Minister in May 2021, Palaniswami has remained influential as the opposition leader, shaping AIADMK's strategies ahead of elections.

In 2022-23, he overcame a leadership challenge by O Panneerselvam, with the Supreme Court and Madras High Court rulings affirming his leadership. As of March 2023, he officially holds the position of AIADMK's sixth General Secretary, influencing decisions such as candidate nominations for the Rajya Sabha.