Chhattisgarh Intensifies Efforts to Eradicate Naxalism, Focuses on Rehabilitation and Skill Development

An encounter in Chhattisgarh's Indravati National Park results in a Naxal's death, while the state intensifies efforts to combat Naxalism. Aimed to be eradicated by 2026, the government supports surrendered Naxalites through housing, skill development, and allowances, fostering their move towards self-reliance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-07-2025 13:34 IST | Created: 05-07-2025 13:34 IST
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
In a recent encounter within the forests of Indravati National Park, located on the borders of Bijapur and Dantewada districts in Chhattisgarh, a Naxal was killed, officials reported on Saturday. The operation involved the Dantewada-Bijapur District Reserve Guard in a focused effort to tackle Naxalite insurgency in the region.

The Chhattisgarh government, in collaboration with central authorities, has enhanced strategies against Naxalism, setting an ambitious target to eradicate it by March 2026. As part of these efforts, Narayanpur Collector Pratishtha Mamgai revealed a comprehensive survey for providing housing to Naxal victims and ex-Naxalites, with approvals already granted under the PM housing scheme.

Additionally, the state's policy focuses on equipping surrendered Naxalites with skills through programs at Narayanpur's Livelihood College, which offers courses in sewing, masonry, and more. Trainees receive a monthly allowance, helping them transition to self-reliance. This initiative aims to secure the future of former Naxalites, ensuring their integration into society with dignity and purpose.

