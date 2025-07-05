Left Menu

Language Politics Ignite Maharashtra: Thackeray Brothers Reunite

Congress MP Pramod Tiwari emphasizes the importance of Marathi amid Hindi dominance, criticizing Maharashtra's BJP government. Meanwhile, Raj Thackeray reunites with his brother Uddhav, praising Chief Minister Fadnavis for what Balasaheb Thackeray couldn't achieve. The language debate and political alliances are reshaping the state's socio-political landscape.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-07-2025 13:52 IST | Created: 05-07-2025 13:52 IST
Congress MP Pramod Tiwari. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a heated exchange over language policies, Congressman Pramod Tiwari criticized the Maharashtra government's alleged neglect of the Marathi language. Speaking to ANI, Tiwari emphasized the Congress's commitment to a three-language policy and accused Devendra Fadnavis's BJP administration of failing to prioritize regional vernaculars, including Marathi. He claimed this was an attempt to distract from the administration's shortcomings.

The political dynamics took another turn as Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray shared the stage with his brother, ex-CM Uddhav Thackeray, for the first time in two decades. In a symbolic gesture, the siblings garlanded a statue of Shivaji Maharaj at a joint rally in Mumbai, emphasizing that Maharashtra's unity supersedes political conflict. Raj Thackeray attributed their reunion to CM Fadnavis's efforts, remarking it was something their late patriarch, Balasaheb Thackeray, could not accomplish.

Raj Thackeray also spoke out against the imposition of Hindi, defending Marathi pride and questioning the necessity of Hindi in non-Hindi speaking regions. He argued that history shows Marathi rulers didn't impose their language on others and criticized recent policy changes mandating Hindi as a third language. The Thackerays continue to defend Marathi cultural integrity amidst administrative language directives.

