Tejashwi Yadav Calls for Revolution Beyond Slogans in Bihar Election Campaign

With elections fast approaching in Bihar, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav has stressed that mere slogans won't suffice and called for a revolution. At the party's Foundation Day, he celebrated Lalu Prasad Yadav's unopposed election as National President, thanking the people and party members for their unwavering support over 28 years.

Addressing the gathering, Yadav emphasized the objective is not only governmental power but the creation of a better, unified Bihar. He urged supporters to rally for a future rooted in progress, unity, and development, indicating that a revolution must translate into tangible outcomes, especially as the state edges closer to assembly polls.

Highlighting critical areas like education, healthcare, jobs, irrigation, and justice, Yadav said the collective effort of farmers, workers, youth, and communities is essential to replace the present administration. As the elections draw near, he called for solidarity, particularly in supporting underrepresented groups, to drive change and ensure a forward-moving Bihar.

(With inputs from agencies.)