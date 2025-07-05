Left Menu

Tejashwi Yadav Calls for Revolution Beyond Slogans in Bihar Election Campaign

As Bihar gears up for upcoming assembly elections, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav emphasizes the need for a revolution beyond slogans. Congratulating Lalu Prasad Yadav for his unopposed election as National President, he reiterates the party's commitment to building a progressive Bihar with focus on unity, education, and healthcare.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-07-2025 18:04 IST | Created: 05-07-2025 18:04 IST
Tejashwi Yadav Calls for Revolution Beyond Slogans in Bihar Election Campaign
RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

With elections fast approaching in Bihar, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav has stressed that mere slogans won't suffice and called for a revolution. At the party's Foundation Day, he celebrated Lalu Prasad Yadav's unopposed election as National President, thanking the people and party members for their unwavering support over 28 years.

Addressing the gathering, Yadav emphasized the objective is not only governmental power but the creation of a better, unified Bihar. He urged supporters to rally for a future rooted in progress, unity, and development, indicating that a revolution must translate into tangible outcomes, especially as the state edges closer to assembly polls.

Highlighting critical areas like education, healthcare, jobs, irrigation, and justice, Yadav said the collective effort of farmers, workers, youth, and communities is essential to replace the present administration. As the elections draw near, he called for solidarity, particularly in supporting underrepresented groups, to drive change and ensure a forward-moving Bihar.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
The Indian diaspora is our pride: PM Modi at community event in Trinidad and Tobago.

The Indian diaspora is our pride: PM Modi at community event in Trinidad and...

 Global
2
Children of Girmitiyas are not defined by struggle anymore but by your success, service, and values: PM Modi in Trinidad and Tobagao.

Children of Girmitiyas are not defined by struggle anymore but by your succe...

 Global
3
Freed from US jail, Columbia University activist Mahmoud Khalil seizes his new public platform

Freed from US jail, Columbia University activist Mahmoud Khalil seizes his n...

 Global
4
The journey of the Indian community in Trinidad and Tobago is about courage: PM Modi at community event.

The journey of the Indian community in Trinidad and Tobago is about courage:...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From chatbots to industrial strategists: How AI agents are transforming manufacturing

New AI model mimics human thinking across domains, outperforms cognitive theories

Targeted service sector growth could revive South Africa’s economy

Financial inclusion in MENA: Critical pathways for equitable access

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025