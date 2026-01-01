Vande Bharat Sleeper Train Set to Revolutionize Rail Travel in India
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will soon inaugurate the Vande Bharat sleeper train between Guwahati and Kolkata, offering an affordable and speedy travel option. With a capacity of 823 passengers, this train combines comfort with a range of features and varies its menu based on departure location.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is poised to inaugurate the new Vande Bharat sleeper train, connecting Guwahati and Kolkata. Expected to commence operations within weeks, this development is seen as a significant leap in India's railway sector.
Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw announced that the 16-coach train will run at speeds of up to 130 kmph, maximizing commuter comfort and operational efficiency. Tickets are competitively priced, catering to cost-conscious travelers and offering a viable alternative to costly air travel.
Innovative features such as improved cushioning, automatic doors, and cutting-edge sanitation technology highlight the train's modern design. Moreover, distinct regional cuisines enhance the travel experience, with Assamese food available from Guwahati and Bengali dishes served from Kolkata.
